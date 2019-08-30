RCSD arrest man accused of stealing items for sale on social media sites

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they believe is connected to multiple robberies.

Terry Johnson Junior is charged with five counts of Grand Larceny after deputies say he would reach out to people selling items via social media or Craigslist and expressed interest in buying an item before authorities say he would steal them.

Authorities say additional charges may be filed since investigators believe there are other victims Johnson took advantage of.

if you have any information that could help in the case call crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.