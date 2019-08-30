RCSD: Man involved in double homicide at McCary’s Bar and Grill arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspect involved in the double homicide at McCary’s Bar and Grill was arrested.

Ernest Condre Bethel, 26, was arrested on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in Thomasville, N.C.

RELATED: RCSD searching for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at local bar

Bethel was captured after blowing through a traffic checkpoint conducted by the Thomasville Police Department, whose officers gave chase.

Bethel crashed the vehicle, which he had stolen earlier in the day from Rowan County N.C., and took officers on a foot chase before ultimately surrendering. He was not armed when he was captured and will be extradicted back to Richland County.

Bethel was wanted for shooting at patrons at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Aug. 22, after he was told to leave the establishment. Four people were injured in the shooting; two died from their injuries.

No additional charges are pending at this time.