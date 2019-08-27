RCSD searching for suspect in connection to deadly shooting at local bar

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help finding a suspect wanted in connection with the deadly shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill.

Ernest Condre Bethel, 26, is wanted on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Owners of McCarys say Bethel was banned from the bar before the August 22nd shooting.

Deputies say on Thursday, Bethel got into an argument with employees, and was told to leave. Witnesses say Bethel came back with a friend, and started shooting.

In total, he shot four people. Two are still in the hospital.

The other two victims are Tolliver Wise,29, he died at the scene. Christopher Lott Jr.,36, died at the hospital. Both of their funerals are on Wednesday.

Anyone who knows where Bethel maybe is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.