Woman goes to store to quench thirst walks out with 250k

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— SC Education Lottery always says you can’t win if you don’t play, this case a woman did just that unintentionally. Lottery officials say a Bowman woman bought a soda and a lottery ticket, and it was the ticket that quenched her thirst.

Saying, “I wasn’t thirsty anymore,” she admitted after winning $250,000 on the In The Money scratch-off.

The winner told lottery officials she scratched the ticket sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Quick Store on the Charleston Hwy. in Orangeburg, and her heart skipped a beat when she saw just how much she’d won.

That simple soda she decided to buy garnered her a trip straight to retirement.

One top prize of $250,000 remains in the $10 In The Money game, at odds of 1 in 660,000.

The winner has decided not to identify herself. For selling the claimed ticket, Quick Store in Orangeburg received a commission of $2,500.