Tracking Dorian: Safety tips from SCEMD

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the East Coast, officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) say it’s not too late to get prepared in case a future storm comes this way.

With hurricane season underway, the biggest thing SCEMD officials are stressing is to have an emergency plan ready and be aware of the hazards associated with storms.

Even though the Midlands is not in the anticipated path of Dorian, experts say residents should still be aware and prepare.

“We could have inland flooding that we saw during the 2015 flood, that was as a result of a tropical storm or depression, and also tornadoes, they can be spawned from hurricanes. So it’s really important that everyone is prepared,” said Kim McLeod with SCEMD.

McLeod says during any active hurricane ….. people should stock up on emergency supplies, like non-perishable food, flashlights, and bottled water.

She also suggests having an emergency plan in place, and checking to see if the area around the home is prone to flooding.

“FEMA actually has a service that you can go on to their website and type in your address to see if your house is in a flood zone. If you are in a flood zone, then make sure you have up-to-date flood insurance and check all of your insurance information ahead of a hurricane. That way you’ll know if you’re fully covered,” McLeod said.

McLeod says even though South Carolinians should not be too concerned about Dorian right now, they should stay diligent for the next few months.

“There could be another storm after. So going into September up until the end of hurricane season on November 30, people still should be prepared, just always be prepared,” said McLeod.

Another way that SCEMD says you can prepare for a storm is by getting a copy of their Hurricane Guide, which gives you tips on how to prepare for a storm and other useful information.