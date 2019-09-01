State agencies preparing for Dorian

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Sunday morning the South Carolina Emergency Management division tweeted “The South Carolina Emergency Operations Center is now at Operational Condition One: Full Alert. All state emergency response team agencies are activated to prepare for any potential effects from Hurricane #Dorian.”

Operational Conditions One means, according to the SCEMD web site, a disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring. The State Emergency Operations Center is fully activated. All agency personnel are activated or available for activation.

Saturday Governor McMaster declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

The latest models show the storm impacting the coast of SC on Wednesday into Thursday according to ABC Columbia Chief Meteorologist John Farley.