ATLANTA, Ga. — Today the Atlanta Braves announced they would be offering free tickets to Tuesday’s and Thursday’s games at SunTrust Park for those evacuating from coastal Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina due to Hurricane Dorian.

The team also announced that all proceeds from the 50/50 raffles at those games would go to Hurricane relief efforts.

For full details on how to claim tickets, visit Braves.com/HurricaneRelief.