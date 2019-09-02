Evacuations: Where to go? List of emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian
(WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management Division released a list of emergency shelters for residents needing to evacuate in the low-county from Hurricane Dorian.
Most of the counties listed are under an mandatory evacuation issued by Gov. Henry McMaster and below are a list of shelters for those in need.
We will continue to update this list as information becomes available.
Charleston County shelters are:
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-Release Center, 3765 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston
- Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston
- Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Road in North Charleston
- Military Magnet, 2950 Carner Avenue in North Charleston
- Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Drive in Walterboro
Dorchester County shelters are:
- Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road in Summerville
Georgetown County shelters are:
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School, 127 School House Drive (Hwy 513)
- Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road (Hwy 41)
- *Shuttle service is available for those who need transportation. Click here to learn more.
- Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Road in Galivants Ferry
- Conway High School, 2301 Church Street in Conway
- Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road in Loris
- North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy in Little River
- Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive in Myrtle Beach
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland
Willamsburg County shelters are:
- Williamsburg County Rec, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Road in Kingstree