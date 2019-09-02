Evacuations: Where to go? List of emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management Division released a list of emergency shelters for residents needing to evacuate in the low-county from Hurricane Dorian.

Most of the counties listed are under an mandatory evacuation issued by Gov. Henry McMaster and below are a list of shelters for those in need.

We will continue to update this list as information becomes available.

Charleston County shelters are:

Charleston County Coastal Pre-Release Center, 3765 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston

Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston

Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Road in North Charleston

Military Magnet, 2950 Carner Avenue in North Charleston

Colleton County shelters are:

Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Drive in Walterboro

Dorchester County shelters are:

Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road in Summerville

Pleasant Hill Elementary School, 127 School House Drive (Hwy 513)

Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road (Hwy 41)

*Shuttle service is available for those who need transportation.

Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Road in Galivants Ferry

Conway High School, 2301 Church Street in Conway

Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road in Loris

North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy in Little River

Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive in Myrtle Beach

Jasper County shelters are:

Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland

Willamsburg County shelters are:

Williamsburg County Rec, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Road in Kingstree