Evacuations: Where to go? List of emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

(WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management Division released a list of emergency shelters for residents needing to evacuate in the low-county from Hurricane Dorian.

Most of the counties listed are under an mandatory evacuation issued by Gov. Henry McMaster and below are a list of shelters for those in need.

Charleston County shelters are: 

  • Charleston County Coastal Pre-Release Center, 3765 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston
  • Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston
  • Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Road in North Charleston
  • Military Magnet, 2950 Carner Avenue in North Charleston

Colleton County shelters are:

  • Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Drive in Walterboro

Dorchester County shelters are:

  • Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Road in Summerville

Georgetown County shelters are:

  • Pleasant Hill Elementary School, 127 School House Drive (Hwy 513)
  • Andrews Elementary School, 13072 County Line Road (Hwy 41)
  • *Shuttle service is available for those who need transportation. Click here to learn more.

Horry County shelters are:

  • Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Road in Galivants Ferry
  • Conway High School, 2301 Church Street in Conway
  • Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Road in Loris
  • North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy in Little River
  • Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Drive in Myrtle Beach

Jasper County shelters are: 

  • Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland

Willamsburg County shelters are:

  • Williamsburg County Rec, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Road in Kingstree
