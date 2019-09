Gas Prices lower this Labor Day: AAA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are lower this Labor Day than last year.

According to AAA, national gas prices are on track to be the lowest Labor Day prices in the past three years.

A spokesperson for AAA says Thursday’s average of $2.59 is nearly a quarter cheaper than last year’s prices.

In South Carolina, the average cost for a gallon of regular is $2.23 according to AAA.