Lane reversals underway on I-77 and I-26
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Lane reversals are underway on I-77 and I-26 as evacuations begin ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The Department of Public Safety has not given a timetable for how long the lanes will be reversed.
According to DPS Director Leroy Smith there are 2,785 law enforcement personnel and SC National Guard members
supporting traffic operations.
**TRAFFIC ALERT **
INTERSTATE 26 LANE REVERSAL HAS BEGUN. SCHP troopers are leading traffic from I-526 in Charleston toward the crossover at I-77 in Columbia. ALL LANES in this area of I-26 are now westbound only. pic.twitter.com/xnHj4FwIUH
