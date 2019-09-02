Lane reversals underway on I-77 and I-26

Rob Dew,

Courtesy: SCDPS

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–  Lane reversals are underway on I-77 and I-26 as evacuations begin ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Department of Public Safety has not given a timetable for how long the lanes will be reversed.

According to DPS Director Leroy Smith there are 2,785 law enforcement personnel and SC National Guard members

supporting traffic operations.

Categories: Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Lexington, Local News, News, Orangeburg, Richland, State, Sumter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts