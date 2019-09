Local author launches children’s book “Herbie’s New Home” for children who stutter

Columbia SC (WOLO)-¬† Non profit organization “Every 1 Voice Matters” is launching its first book “Herbie’s New Home”.

This book aims to bring awareness to bullying, low self-confidence and low self-esteem endured by children who struggle with speech impediments.

Author Sherrikka Myers is the author of the children’s book

For more information on the Lil’ Herbie Animated Series click here¬†