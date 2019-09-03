Dabo, players discuss week two matchup against Texas A&M

Cameron Gaskins,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Clemson Tigers aren’t waiting to take their biggest test of the season. After throttling Georgia Tech in week one, the Tigers welcome No. 12 Texas A&M to Death Valley in a rematch of last year’s thrilling 26-24 win for Clemson

The Aggies present multiple challenges for the Tigers on both sides of the ball, and today Dabo Swinney, offensive lineman Gage Cervenka, and wide receiver Joseph Ngata discussed what this rematch means to them.

