SC officials urging residents to leave now ahead of Hurricane Dorian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Officials are urging residents to leave now in evacuated zones due to the increasing threats from Hurricane Dorian.
To view shelters and essential items needed, visit scemd.org
As a reminder, residents in the following zones must evacuate now:
- Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A
- Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G
- Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C
- Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B
- Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D
- Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A
- Horry County Evacuation Zone A
- Jasper County Evacuation Zone A
Based on the predicted storm surges and high tides, some roads may be inaccessible due to flooding.
Lane reversal operations on I-26 in South Carolina will cease at noon Wednesday so that crews can seek shelter at safe locations outside of the storm’s projected path. #Dorian
— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 4, 2019
Beginning Wednesday afternoon, travel may not be possible on the following high level, coastal bridges due to safety concerns brought on by expected tropical storm force winds:
-
- McTeer Bridge (US 21 ALT) in Beaufort County
- Don Holt Bridge over the Cooper River (I-526) in Berkeley County
- Stono River Bridge (SC 700) in Charleston County
- Ravenel Bridge & Ramps (US 17) in Charleston County
- Wando River Bridge (I-526) in Charleston County
- Wando Bridge (SC 41) in Charleston County
- Isle of Palms Connector (SC 517) in Charleston County
- Bridge over the Sam Pit River (US 17) in Georgetown County
- Bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway at Socastee (US 17) in Horry County
- Little River Bridge (US 17) in Horry County
- Pee Dee River Bridge (US 701) in Horry County
There is no more time for hesitation. If you are in an evacuation zone you need to evacuate now. https://t.co/dQida9jtrj
— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 4, 2019