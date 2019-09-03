SC officials urging residents to leave now ahead of Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Officials are urging residents to leave now in evacuated zones due to the increasing threats from Hurricane Dorian.

To view shelters and essential items needed, visit scemd.org

As a reminder, residents in the following zones must evacuate now :

Beaufort County Evacuation Zone A

Berkeley County Evacuation Zones B, G

Charleston County Evacuation Zones A, B, C

Colleton County Evacuation Zones A, B

Dorchester County Evacuation Zone D

Georgetown County Evacuation Zone A

Horry County Evacuation Zone A

Jasper County Evacuation Zone A

Based on the predicted storm surges and high tides, some roads may be inaccessible due to flooding.

Lane reversal operations on I-26 in South Carolina will cease at noon Wednesday so that crews can seek shelter at safe locations outside of the storm’s projected path. #Dorian — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) September 4, 2019

Beginning Wednesday afternoon, travel may not be possible on the following high level, coastal bridges due to safety concerns brought on by expected tropical storm force winds:

McTeer Bridge (US 21 ALT) in Beaufort County Don Holt Bridge over the Cooper River (I-526) in Berkeley County Stono River Bridge (SC 700) in Charleston County Ravenel Bridge & Ramps (US 17) in Charleston County Wando River Bridge (I-526) in Charleston County Wando Bridge (SC 41) in Charleston County Isle of Palms Connector (SC 517) in Charleston County Bridge over the Sam Pit River (US 17) in Georgetown County Bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway at Socastee (US 17) in Horry County Little River Bridge (US 17) in Horry County Pee Dee River Bridge (US 701) in Horry County



There is no more time for hesitation. If you are in an evacuation zone you need to evacuate now. https://t.co/dQida9jtrj — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 4, 2019