Breakdown of I-26 lane reversal starts at noon today

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the breakdown of I-26 eastbound lane reversal starts today at noon.

Authorities say the I-26 westbound lanes toward Columbia will remain open.

Officials say until then, all entry points eastbound of the reversed lanes on I-26, including I-526, will be closed.

Department officials say the breakdown allows first responders and other personnel enough time to complete the process and find shelter before tropical storm winds from Hurricane Dorian potentially hit the state.

According to troopers, they expect the breakdown to take up to four hours as it’s a multi step process and drivers should plan accordingly.

SC DOT and Highway Patrol will be helping with the breakdown.