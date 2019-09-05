Dominion Energy gives tips on storm preparation

Columbia SC (WOLO)- Dominion Energy has been working hard week long preparing ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

President of electrical operations Keller Kissam talks about our out of state help, restoring power, Safety in the home with emergency supplies, and other resources the company.

You can help to report power outages in your area by registering your device through the Dominion Energy App.

Click here for more information

or you can call 1-888-333-4465