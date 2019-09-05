Irmo’s Dustin Johnson has surgery, targets PGA fall slate

Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on Thursday morning to repair cartilage damage in his left knee and is expected to be back for fall events on the PGA Tour, his agent said.

Johnson, 35, who won his 20th PGA Tour title earlier this year, had the surgery performed by Dr. George Caldwell in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The procedure “is considered routine and similar in nature to his prior right knee surgery in December of 2011,” agent David Winkle said.

Ranked No. 3 in the world, Johnson had an unusually poor latter half of the 2018-19 season that saw him finish no better than 20th in eight starts following a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship to Brooks Koepka. Johnson also tied Koepka and Xander Schauffele for second — one stroke behind Tiger Woods — at the Masters. Johnson finished last at the Tour Championship two weeks ago.

Johnson, who was No. 1 in the world at the time of the Masters, has typically played the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, which is in early November, and the Hero World Challenge has also been a part of his schedule.

Johnson is also one of the eight American automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Presidents Cup team that will take on the International Team in December.