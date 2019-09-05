Publix Charities donating $250,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

LAKELAND, FL — One grocery chain is donating $250,000 to Hurricane Dorian’s relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Florida based Publix announced the donation after Florida was largely spared from the storm.

In addition, Publix is activating a register campaign to allow customers to assist those affected by the storm by donating any amount during checkout at any Publix store.

All of donated funds will go to the American Red Cross.

Donations will enable the American Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from this disaster.