Six Americans return home after being rescued from the Bahamas

(CNN ) —- At least six US citizens are back home after being rescued from the Bahamas.

Tropic Ocean Airways brought the group back to Florida following a relief mission in the aftermath of the hurricane.

The airline has also sent eight planes to the Bahamas to deliver aid, and medical teams who will help distribute supplies and set up communication lines. Basic supplies like water, food and generators were brought along with a boat and an ATV to help deliver supplies around the Islands.