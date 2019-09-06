Tight end Nick Muse granted eligibility at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks received some welcome news from the NCAA on Friday afternoon.

William and Mary transfer tight end Nick Muse learned his immediate eligibility waiver was approved by the NCAA. Muse missed USC’s season-opener against North Carolina, but he’s expected to play Saturday against Charleston Southern.

Muse brings a tremendous amount of help to a position that needs it right away. Carolina’s starting TE Kiel Pollard was forced to retire before the start of the season after he learned of a cyst on his spinal cord. Later this offseason, backup TE Evan Hinson decided to step away from football.

The Gamecocks host Charleston Southern at noon Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.