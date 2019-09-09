Deputies searching for suspect who stole nearly $2,000 in goods from Lowe’s

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for shoplifting.

The incident took place at Lowe’s Home Improvement at 7441 Two Notch Road on August 25.

Around 10:11 am, a male entered the business and stole 2 Pro Mig 180 Welders valued at $1418.00, and 1 Kobalt Utility Mixer valued at $359.00.

The total of the items with taxes is $1919.

The suspect left the store without paying for the items in a gold in color passenger van with paper tags, surveillance video captured the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or know suspect identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. 70625922_131338648180236_4173354373595791360_n Courtesy of RCSD

69686079_131337884846979_462581820458795008_n Courtesy of RCSD

