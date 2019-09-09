One arrested after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle in June

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies say they’ve arrested a man connected to the deaths of two men after they were found in a burned vehicle in June.

Authorities say Darius Strange, 20, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

According to investigators, on June 11 after 5:30 a.m., authorities say they found the bodies of Joshua James and Richard Moody in a burned Cadillac near Ridgewood Drive.

Officials say they later arrested Strange after interviewing him on September 6 as a person of interest in the case.

Deputies say they are looking for a motive in this incident as they continue to investigate.