Boeing dealing with more setbacks, 777X fails a safety test

(CNN) — Boeing is dealing with yet another setback.

The aircraft manufacturer announced today that it’s 777X failed a number of safety tests.

The problems with the 777X come on top of more serious problems for Boeing’s 737 Max, the company’s best selling plane, which has unfilled orders for more than 4,500 of the jets.

Boeing said the wings were bent to a level far beyond anything expected in commercial service and during a test flight the fuselage de-pressurized.

These safety failures come as Boeing continues to get the 737 Max jet back in the air two fatal crashes that killed more than 300 people.