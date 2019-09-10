FDA accuses vapor company, Juul of illegally advertising product as safe alternative to cigarettes

(CNN) — The FDA has issued a warning to e-cigarette maker juul about illegally marketing its vaping products as a safer alternative to cigarettes.

Federal law states companies must show scientific evidence before marketing tobacco products as a better option. The warning comes as more deaths are being reported among a rising number of lung disease cases in the United States that could be due to vaping.

The FDA here have been five vaping-related deaths as the teen vaping epidemic continues to raise concerns in the medical community.