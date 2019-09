Hawaii is baking. Yes it’s unusually hot and the record heat has lasted for 17 days. That is, Lihue Hawaii has tied or broken its high temperature record for 17 consecutive days. Reliable records go back to 1905. Here’s a link to the whole article, stating that this is unprecedented in modern history. https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/Hawaiis-Warmest-Summer-Record-and-Alaskas-Second-Warmest