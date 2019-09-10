Hundreds of evacuees boarding cruise ships to flee ravaged area

CNN,

(CNN) — Hundreds of evacuees are boarding cruise ships to flee the Bahamas after they were ravaged by Hurricane Dorian last week.

More than 14-hundred people from the bahamas landed in the port of palm beach over the weekend.
Officials say many of those who arrived were picked up by friends or family that live in the U.S.

The Red Cross and United Way are coordinating with local agencies to provide those staying in the shelters here with clothing, hygiene kits and mental health service as many deal with the loss of their communities.

Officials say the death toll from hurricane dorian now sits at 45.

Categories: National News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts