Hundreds of evacuees boarding cruise ships to flee ravaged area

(CNN) — Hundreds of evacuees are boarding cruise ships to flee the Bahamas after they were ravaged by Hurricane Dorian last week.

More than 14-hundred people from the bahamas landed in the port of palm beach over the weekend.

Officials say many of those who arrived were picked up by friends or family that live in the U.S.

The Red Cross and United Way are coordinating with local agencies to provide those staying in the shelters here with clothing, hygiene kits and mental health service as many deal with the loss of their communities.

Officials say the death toll from hurricane dorian now sits at 45.