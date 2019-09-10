Target is hiring 130,000 temp workers for the holidays

(CNN) — We are still quite a ways out from the holiday season but some companies want to make sure their staff is just as stocked up as their shelves.

Target announced today it will be hiring over 130,000 temporary workers. That’s 10,000 more than last year.

Target says the temporary employees will earn $13/hour can be a great way into a career with the company.

The retail store also announced seasonal employees can earn great discounts from holiday products.