Thousands of hamburger buns recalled for concerns over pieces of plastic

(Source: FDA)

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling about 2,200 cases of its Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns.

The FDA says the hamburger buns are facing a recall over concerns that the product contains small pieces of plastic, that could pose a potential choking hazard.

The Food and Drug Administration syas the products were sold Nationwide. And added,

“The company discovered the issue which occurred when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product,”.

Consumers who may have purchased the affected item are ssked not to consume it but to instead, to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

There are no reported injuries at this time