32 year old disguised as senior to board flight to US

(CNN) — It was an impressive disguise: the snow-white beard, the oversized glasses, the wheelchair.

But it was when the seemingly frail and elderly passenger reached security at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport — India’s busiest airport — that he caught the attention of staff.

At around 10.45 p.m. on the evening of September 8, the individual was hoping to get on an overnight flight to New York.

“He posed as if he was very old and incapacitated,” Shrikant Kishore, a senior official with the Central Industrial Security Force, told CNN.

Dressed in a white tunic and trousers, with a white turban and black slippers, the passenger proved reluctant to be frisked.

“Our screener asked the person in the wheelchair to stand. He said that he cannot stand. Our screener asked if he would stand with support. He reluctantly stood up.”

That’s when the officer noticed that while the passenger’s beard and hair were white, the roots were black. He also was working hard to avoid the officer’s eyes.

When asked for his passport, the individual handed over documentation claiming that he was Amrick Singh, born in Delhi in February 1938, making him 81 years old. “He was definitely not 80 years old. His skin was of a younger person,” Kishore told CNN. Upon further questioning, the man told security staff that he was, in fact, 32-year-old Jayesh Patel, a resident of Gujarat state.

As he was holding a fake passport, he was detailed by security and handed over to immigration authorities.