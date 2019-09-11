Gamecock women’s soccer discusses weekend matches with Notre Dame and Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina women’s soccer team has been on fire this season, posting a 5-0 record and currently sitting at No. 7 in the national rankings. This weekend, they’ll face two undefeated teams that present a big test for the Gamecocks.

On Thursday, South Carolina will host undefeated Notre Dame (6-0) at Stone Field, and then will travel to No. 2 Clemson (5-0-1) on Sunday.

Head coach Shelley Smith and player spoke to ABC Columbia on Wednesday about how big this two-game stretch will be for the team.