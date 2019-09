Google is developing a baby monitor with artificial intelligence

(CNN) – Google wants to put artificial intelligence to bed with your baby. According to a patented document, Google is creating an A.I. device that could track your baby’s body and eye movements.

The AI baby monitor would use that information to warn parents ten minutes prior to their baby waking up.

Google says not everything it patents actually ends up being developed so it is too early to tell if this idea will ever hit shelves.