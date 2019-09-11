New study may give you an excuse to take a nap

(CNN) — If you enjoy an afternoon nap you’re in for some good news.A recent study in the *heart* journal shows that two naps a week could reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Experts say a nap or two, no matter how long or short, releases stress from lack of sleep.

The study didn’t detail how long, but most experts say a 20-minute snooze is enough to increase alertness, performance, and even your mood.

So now when you take a nap you won’t have to feel guilty.