Puppy may have exposed 18 to rabies in Dorchester Co., health officials say

SC Department of Health and Environmental Control officials says 18 people may have been exposed to rabies in Dorchester County after a puppy tested positive for the disease.

The potential exposures took place between August 22 and September 6 when the victims made contact with the puppy, which is described as being a small black and brown Shepherd mix, officials said.

The puppy was rescued near I-95 near Mount Zion Rd. and Bruce Rd. in Saint Goerge, SC, and tested on September 7. Officials say a positive test result for rabies came back on September 8.

Anyone who potentially made contact with the puppy is asked to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150.

DHEC says this is the third puppy to test positive for rabies in Dorchester County, and the 102 cases in South Carolina this year. The state has averaged about 108 positive rabies cases annually since 2013.

