Renewable Energy is Now Cheaper to Install Than Natural Gas

A new study done by the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Institute concludes that it’s now cheaper to build and use a combination of clean technology (wind, solar, batteries, etc.) than it is to build natural gas power plants. Right now US utility companies want to spend about $90 billion to build new natural gas power plants and $30 billion to build new gas pipelines. It they instead used renewables, consumers could save about $29 billion in electricity bills. Here’s a link to the summary and report. https://www.fastcompany.com/90402331/its-now-cheaper-to-build-new-renewables-than-it-is-to-build-natural-gas-plants