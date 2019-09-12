Bond denied for men accused in deadly Sumter shooting

Sumter, SC ( WOLO) — Sumter police tell us bond was denied for two of three men accused in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.

According to officials, at least two of the men, 18 year old Ellquin Willimans and 21 year old Devante Wilson have gang ties which authorities believe led to the deadly shooting Sunday at the Hop In the Sunoco convenience Store between rival gangs. Authorities say the duo also had warrants in connection to previous crimes.

Williams, accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling during a separate incident was located and taken into custody Monday night. The second suspect, Wilson wanted for attempted armed robbery in the 1st degree and shooting into a dwelling, assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime turned himself in to police Tuesday

Sumter authorities say a third suspect, who remains on the loose is 27 year Keyonte McGee, and according to police also has ties to rival gangs. Police say McGee remains wanted on a family court bench warrant.

Another man police say was at the scene at the time of the incident has been identified as 29 year old Risheen Gervais . Officials say he was been taken into custody and charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, a probation violation and contempt of family court. He is being held at the detention center where he awaits bond.

Police are continuing to offer an up to $5 thousand dollar cash reward for any information that can lead to additional arrests in connection to the Hop In (Sunoco) shooting, authorities believe stemmed from an argument in Sumter Sunday

Authorities say that incident claimed the lives of two people, 30 year old Michael Rogers and 30 year old Gregory Middleton and left at least 3 others injured.

keyonte-McGee-150×1501 Image: Sumter County Police Department)

Screenshot_20190912-174218_Drive Image: Sumter Police Department

ellquin-Williams-150×1501 Image: Sumter County Police Department)



