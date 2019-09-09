Gas station shootings in Sumter tied to rival gang activity, police say

keyonte-McGee Keyone McGee / Source: Sumter Police Department

ellquin-Williams Ellquin Williams / Source: Sumter Police Department

Devante-Wilson Devante Wilson / Source: Sumter Police Department





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — A shooting incident that killed two people and injured three is believed to related to rival gang activity, according to the Sumter Police Department.

On September 8th, around 1 a.m. officers responded to the Hop In on the 1000 block of Broad St. Gregory Middleton, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene outside of the store. Michael Rogers, 30, was transported to the Prisma Health Tuomey hospital where he later died

Diontrae Epps, 26, and Christopher Ford, 22, both remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Also, a 19-year-old was treated and released for minor injuries suffered in the commotion, but it was determined he was not struck by gunfire.

Police believe a rap video titled “Boost the Murder Rate,” which features one of the individuals involved, as well as robberies targeting rival groups.

The Sumter Police Department are searching for three black males in connection to the incident.

Keyonte McGee, 27, of Sumter, wanted on a family court bench warrant.

Ellquin Williams, 18, of Sumter, wanted for discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Devante Wilson, 21, wanted for 1st degree attempted armed robbery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

An up to $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that can lead to arrests in the case.