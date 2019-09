E-cig group says Trump’s proposed ban on flavored vaping will cost him votes

(CNN) – President Trump has proposed a plan to require e-cigarette companies to take their flavored products off the market.

The American Heart Association has announced its support of Trump’s recommendations.

Thursday however, the president of the American Vaping Association said prohibiting e-cig flavors is going to be a “disaster” for Trump’s re-election campaign.

