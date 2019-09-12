SC family sues United States after son dies while at VA Medical center

(ABC News) — A South Carolina family is suing the United States over the death of their son.

37 year old Navy Veteran Luke Smyth, served from 1999 to 2004.Officials say he was diagnosed with a service related mental illness, and honorably discharged.

Smyth’s family says he turned to the VA for care, and claim he died at the hands of the medical staff who were supposed to help him.

Allison Latos from our ABC affiliate has more on the investigation.