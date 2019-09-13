Local Living: Riverbanks Zoofari ready for a wild time

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a lot going on in the Midlands, so grab your calendar and let’s take a look at Local Living with Crysty Vaughan.

Talk about a wild time, Riverbanks Zoo is hosting ‘Zoofari’ coming up on Friday, September 20th at at 7pm.

But they’re reminding you to grab those tickets now before they’re all gone.

Zoofari is Riverbanks Zoo’s premieire fundraiser featuring food, music, plus, a chance to feed the giraffes.

You can head online to buy tickets for the annual event https://www.riverbanks.org/calendar