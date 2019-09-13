UofSC is taking measures to keep football fans cool in the heat

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Uof SC is doing its part to keep Gamecock and Alabama fans cool in the stadium Saturday.

The University tells ABC Columbia News, fans will be allowed to bring water bottles in and there will be water re-filling stations.

Students will also get free bottled water and all of those in attendance will be able to take advantage of cooling zones featuring large misting fans that will be placed around the Williams Brice Stadium to try and help the fans beat the heat.