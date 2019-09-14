Big weekend in Columbia translates to big boost in tourism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Columbia has been a hot-spot this week, from concerts to game day. The Capital city is the place to be in all of the Palmetto State.

With Hootie and the Blowfish in the midst of a three-day set and the Gamecocks squaring off against Alabama on the gridiron Saturday, many visitors are set to swing by the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott tells us why some say Columbia is on the verge of something special.

With the Midlands expected to be a little louder than normal this weekend, some say this newfound energy could do wonders for tourism in the city year-round.

I think we’ve really turned the corner with people both inside Columbia as well as outside Columbia recognizing what a true destination we are and really enjoying the different assets we have here,” said Kelly Barbrey, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Experience Columbia.

Experience Columbia says several hotels in the Midlands are filled up or near capacity this weekend.

Starting off with March Madness this spring, they have noticed new trends that make the Capital City a more appealing spot for tourists.

“People are really starting to talk a little more about how Columbia and the University of South Carolina are great hosts. We have wonderful tailgating, a great vibe. Our fans are friendly here,” Barbrey said.