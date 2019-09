Ford recalls Explorers after people hurt themselves reaching between the seat and console

(CNN) – Ford is issuing a recall for certain 2017 Explorers saying some seats may have sharp edges.

The motor company says people can get hurt by reaching between the front seat and the center console.

At least 31 people have reported injuries so far.

The recall applies to Explorers made in Chicago between February 2016 and October 2017.

Owners should contact a Ford dealer for repairs.