General Mills voluntarily recalls 5 lb. bags of Gold Medal flour for possible e-coli

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— General Mills is voluntary recalling their five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour, with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.

The recall is being issued nationwide for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which the FDA says was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.

This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour five-pound bags. No additional types of Gold Medal Flour are affected by this recall.

Consumers who may have purchased this product are asked to check their pantries and throw it out. If you’ve had to discard products under this recall you can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit their website www.generalmills.com/flourExternal Link Disclaimer.

This voluntary recall includes the following items:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC 016000 196100 Recalled Better if Used by Date 06SEP2020KC

While the FDA says most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. E. coli O26 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. Seniors, the very young, and persons with compromised immune systems are the most susceptible to foodborne illness.

Any consumers concerned about an illness are asked to contact a physician.