“The Right Seat” Child Passenger Safety Week kicks off with week long events

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is working to continue their commitment helping you keep your most precious cargo safe by promoting the practice of always using “The Right Seat”.

Child Passenger Safety Week started today, Monday 16th, 2019 and will run through Saturday, September 21, 2019, during which time Child Passenger Seat Technicians will be available checking to make sure you have “The Right Seat” for your little one.

Certified CPS Technicians, will be checking to make sure car seats are installed correctly and instruct parents on the best passenger seat types for their child’s age and weight range. CPS Technicians will also make sure a car seat has not been recalled or if they are in need of replacement.

According to Chief Terrence Green having the correct child safety set can mean a world of difference when it comes to keeping a child in your care safe. “The numbers show that at least eight out of every ten child seats checked by technicians have issues in some way. An improperly installed child seat could jeopardize the safety of a child during a collision and this highlights the need for parents, grandparents, and guardians to take advantage of our free child seat check events. Ten minutes of having a car seat checked could make the difference for that child’s safety.”

The schedule of the week’s events will be as follows:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2019

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.