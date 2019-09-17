Columbia’s 33rd Greek Festival brings food and fun

Columbia,SC(WOLO)— If you’ve been waiting, the wait is almost over for Columbia’s 33rd Greek Festival. The three day family fun, food fest kicks off Thursday September 19th and will run until Sunday September 22nd.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1931 Sumter street at the corner of Calhoun street.

Organizers say they’ll have something for just about everyone during their free annual event.

Live music, dancing, vendors on site selling jewelry, clothing and hats. They also plan to have a marionette showcase and cultural exhibits

… And then there’s the food.

If it’s a Greek dish you’ve been craving, you can guarentee you’ll find it here.

According to the facebook page, some of their menu items include:

Broiled Greek chicken,

Pastitsio,

Peasant shrimp,

Keftedes (meatballs)

Roast lamb.

Greek salad,

Dolmades and

Spanakopita

And that’s just a sample of the Greek cuisine that will be on hand. Don’t forget about the succulent pastries that are made by hand on site.

Get your Greek week on from September 19-22 from 10AM-10PM and 10AM-8PM Sunday.