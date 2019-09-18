Jubilee: Festival of Black History & Culture

(Photos: Historic Columbia)

Columbia SC (WOLO) — Join Historic Columbia at the Mann-Simons Site next weekend and celebrate black history and culture.

This year’s theme for the festival is #41: An Urban Renaissance. Now in its 41st year, the free outdoor festival will have a little somethinf for everyone.

You can get some fresh air, and fresh vibes from musicians, artisans, and storytellers all coming together to celebrate South Carolina’s black history and culture on the grounds our Historic Mann-Simons Site.

Event organizers describe a Jubilee as a celebration everyone can enjoy that features live music, entertainment, artist demonstrations, street vendors selling a variety of wares, products and art, historic storytelling and family-friendly activities. During the the day, those attending will have access to all day tours of the Mann-Simons Site for $1 and the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House completely free.

In addition, an African American historic bus tour will also be available for $2 dollars.

But you may want to grab a lawn chair just in case, because they have a line up of music that you can groove to throughout the day. This year’s multi Grammy nominated soul singer Dwele.

This year’s headliner is multi-Grammy-nominated recording artist, Dwele.

Other performers include:

The annual celebration will kick off with an intimate book reading at Logan Elementary School with special celebrity guest, Karyn Parsons. You may remember Parsons, best known for her role as Will Smith’s simple minded cousin Hilary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Parsons will be adding the event with copies of her self-authored debut novel, How High the Moon, available for purchase and signing.

The begins Saturday September 21st from 11AM to 6PM. At