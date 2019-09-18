Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

The pizza chain is partnering with Kellogg to launch the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza

(CNN) — Step aside regular stuffed crust pizza! Pizza Hut is introducing stuffed Cheez-It pizza.

It’s available nationwide for a limited time for $6.49.

She’s here and she’s beautiful ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/f2yo0gV0It — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) September 17, 2019

It includes four baked jumbo squares — a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.

Starting September 24, they will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 n’ up lineup and will be $6 when you buy two or more $5 n’ up lineup menu items.