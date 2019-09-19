33rd Greek Festival kicks off 3 days of food and fun today

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— If you’ve been waiting, the wait is finally over for Columbia’s 33rd Greek Festival. The three day family fun, food fest kicks off today!

The event is being held in the parking lot of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1931 Sumter street at the corner of Calhoun street. Organizers say they’ll have something for just about everyone during their free annual event.

Live music, dancing, vendors on site selling jewelry, clothing and hats. They also plan to have a marionette showcase and cultural exhibits.

… And then there’s the food.

If it’s a Greek dish you’ve been craving, you can guarantee you’ll find it here.

According to their Facebook page, some of their menu items include:

Broiled Greek chicken,

Pastitsio,

Peasant shrimp,

Keftedes (meatballs)

Roast lamb.

Greek salad,

Dolmades and

Spanakopita

And that’s just a sample of the Greek cuisine that will be on hand. Don’t forget about the succulent pastries that are made by hand on site.

Get your Greek week starting today, Thursday September 19-22 from 10AM-10PM and from 10AM-8PM Sunday.