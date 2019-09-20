12th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil heats things up Saturday

The Animal Mission is hosting the 12th Annual Palmetto Peanut Boil on Saturday September 21st on the 2900 block of Devine Street. The fun kicks off at 11AM and will run until 6PM.

The annual free event features live music, entertainment for the entire family to enjoy, not to mention a visit from Cocky, and a cooking competition for the best boiled peanut recipe in the state of South Carolina.

Winners will be selected by judges as well as by attendees, and it’s all for a good cause. The Animal Mission hosts the fundraiser each year in hopes of raising money to benefit their free spay and neuter program for all residents of Richland County.

You can come out, along with a leashed furry family member and enjoy a nutty time. For more information visit : animalmission.org

List of performers for the event to be released in the coming days. Stay tuned to ABC Columbja for updates.