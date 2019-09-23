Football fan ‘need for beer’ sign gets him more than a cold one

(ABC News) — A college football fan who asked for beer money on national TV raised more than 1 million dollars!

On an ESPN college game day broadcast, Carson King held up a sign saying ‘Busch Light supply needs replenished’ and included his Venmo username.

Within 30 minutes, he had raised $400 dollars. but when word got out King was going to donate the money to an Iowa Children’s Hospital donations went through the roof.

Busch beer also said it is sending King a year’s supply of beer, and even put his name and face on the cans.