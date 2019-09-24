DNC raises polling, donor threshold for 2020 presidential primary

(CNN) — The Democratic National Committee is raising the polling and donor thresholds for qualifying for the party’s 20-20 presidential primary debates.

Starting in the November debate, candidates will have to reach three percent in at least four DNC approved polls and raise money from 165-thousand separate donors.

Until now, candidates had to gain two percent in the polls and hit 130-thousand per donor.

The changes could soon reduce the number of candidates on stage and narrow the field.

The next Democratic presidential debate will be hosted by CNN and the New York Times October 15th, and depending on the number of candidates, may also have a second night debate on October 16th. Another debate is slated to take place in November of 2019.